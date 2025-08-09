Rajarhat: 2 dead, one critical in ‘suicide pact’

Kolkata: In a tragic incident in the Narayanpur area of Rajarhat, two members of a family died and another is in critical condition after allegedly consuming a sedative in an apparent suicide attempt.

Police sources said the family head, Sanjoy Dey, lived with his wife Mahua Dey (45) and mother-in-law Shipra Rakshit (70) at a rented flat in Debi Park, Narayanpur. On Thursday evening, locals alerted Narayanpur police after the family failed to respond to repeated knocks on the door.

Police broke open the door and found Sanjoy, Mahua and Shipra lying unconscious. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Mahua and Shipra were declared brought dead. Sanjoy, in critical condition, was shifted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that all three were suffering from various health issues, and Sanjoy had been unable to work due to illness. The family had reportedly sold their house in Atghara and moved into the rented flat in Debi Park about six months ago.

Police suspect that financial hardship may have driven the family to attempt suicide by consuming a sedative. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.