Rajabazar: Fire breaks out inside abandoned factory, none hurt

Kolkata: Panic spread among the local people in the Rajabazar area after a fire broke out inside an abandoned factory on Canal West Road on Thursday morning. No injury was reported.



Six fire tenders doused the flames after almost two hours as claimed by the fire brigade. However, the police in its report mentioned that eight fire tenders were used to douse the flames. According to sources, sometimes around 10:30 am residents of Canal East Road spotted smoke inside an abandoned factory.

When they rushed to check the source of the smoke, they saw flames in an oil tanker inside the factory premises. Immediately Narkeldanga Police Station and fire brigade were informed. Within a few moments, four fire tenders were pressed into action. Later two more tenders were sent to the spot. The fire was controlled around 11:30 am and the flames were completely doused around noon. Sources informed that there were three tankers inside the factory premises in which some sort of chemical was kept. Due to some unknown reasons, the fire had broken out in one of the tankers which subsequently spread to other two tankers as well. However, it is still unknown what triggered the fire.