Raja Santosh Roy Road closed for 60 days due to KMC pipeline work

Kolkata: Raja Santosh Roy road has been closed for traffic movement from Tuesday for 60 days for Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) pipeline work.



Due to the closure of the Santosh Roy Road, the Kolkata police has come up with an alternative traffic circulation plan. According to the notification published by the Kolkata traffic police, small vehicles moving towards Sakherbazar on Diamond Harbour (DH) Road from Muchipara crossing will have to now take the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road (West bound), James Long Sarani and Janakalyan crossing (west bound). This apart, busses of AC-31, S-31, 21, SD4/1, Sarada Park-Anandapur minibus along with other busses, and goods vehicles will have to avail Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road (west bound), James Long Sarani crossing, Biren Roy Road 9 East) to reach D H Road from Muchipara.

For journey towards Tollygunge, all the vehicles will have to take the D H Road, Janakalyan crossing (towards east), James Long Sarani (north bound) and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road (towards east).

The police have urged people to plan their travel with extra time in hand.