Raj Bhawan issues legal notice to 2 TMC MLAs

Kolkata: The Raj Bhawan sent a fresh legal notice to TMC MLAs of Bhagwangola and Baranagar — Reyat Hossain Sarkar and Syantika Banerjee.

The MLAs stated they would respond to the notice legally. The notice relates to their absence at Raj Bhavan for oath-taking. After a month-long standoff between Raj Bhavan and the state Assembly, Speaker Biman Banerjee ultimately administered the oaths to TMC MLAs Rayat Hossain Sarkar (Bhagwangola) and Sayantika Banerjee (Baranagar).

Governor C V Ananda Bose wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, dubbing that the Assembly Speaker administering oaths to two newly elected TMC MLAs was a “violation of the Constitution”. Governor later appointed Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee to administer oaths of the two MLAs.

The Deputy Speaker, however, refused to administer the oath as it would insult the chair of the Speaker as the latter was present in the Assembly.