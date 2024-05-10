Raj Bhavan’s woman employee to write to Prez seeking justice

Kolkata: A day after Governor C V Ananda Bose screened multiple CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan, in a bid to clear the air over allegations of molestation brought against him by a contractual woman employee of the Governor’s House, the victim on Friday said she will seek President Droupadi Murmu’s intervention into the matter. The employee raised her objections to the public screening of unedited footage where her identity was allegedly disclosed since her face wasn’t blurred. Stating that she could not repose much hope on the Kolkata Police whose hands are tied on account of the constitutional immunity the Governor enjoys, the victim said she was going through severe depression and felt that writing to the President was the only recourse to justice. “I know that because of Constitutional immunity nothing will happen to a sitting Governor. But what about the offence he committed? I have decided to write to the President seeking her intervention in the matter. I am writing to her to get justice and nothing else,” the alleged victim told a news agency.

Asked if she planned to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assistance regarding the incident, the woman recounted how the alleged incident occurred on the day the PM was scheduled to stay at Raj Bhavan. “While I was in distress and protesting, PM’s security personnel witnessed my anguish. Although I believe they informed Modi, I received no response from him. Writing to him now seems futile,” she remarked. The alleged victim, who holds a Masters in Computer Application (MCA), said she was contemplating seeking therapy to overcome the depression she has endured since lodging her complaint against Bose. “I’ve been suffering from severe depression and humiliation. Coming from a modest background, I never imagined facing such a situation. It’s been a nightmare for me and my elderly parents. I am considering meeting a psychologist for counselling to cope with this ordeal,” she said.

Expressing her outrage over the screening of the footage without protecting her identity, the victim said she would also approach the police for redress.

She considered the act of screening of the May 2 CCTV footage an “insult” and accused the Governor of further violating her privacy and confidentiality while lamenting the “lack of cooperation from the Governor” throughout the investigation process. “How did the Governor screen my footage without my permission? He committed a new crime today,” she said.