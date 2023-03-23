‘Raj Bhavan will provide all support to univs & pupils’

Kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday advised the university authorities and the students to “keep cool” in dealing with any sort of unfavourable situations and assured them of full support from Raj Bhavan.



“Vice-Chancellors always keep cold water ready and students also if you want to succeed, be ready to take bath in cold water. If you run short of that water, there is plenty of cold water in Raj Bhavan which I am ready to give,“ Bose, who happens to be the Chancellor of State universities said at the “Meet the Mentor” programme organised by the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU).

The Governor while interacting with the students of the university referred to the National Education Policy (NEP) as a game changer as it will offer the students a lot of flexibility in choosing subjects of their choice. According to Bose, the way examination will be held as per NEP will judge the knowledge of the student in the best possible manner. He maintained that NEP will ensure India-centric education which will be of immense help to the students.

The Governor referred to several anecdotes to make his lecture interesting and advised the students to have the greatest respect and love for their respective mothers. “The greatest teacher of life should be your mother so you should have respect and utmost love for her. Then comes the teachers so you should respect them,” Bose said.

He reminded the students that vision and action are equally important and if the former is not complemented by the latter it will be a catastrophe.