Raj Bhavan warns against cyber fraud attempts

Kolkata: The office of the Bengal Governor has cautioned the public against cyber fraud attempts after incidents of scammers posing as representatives of the Governor were reported to Raj Bhavan.

Fraudsters have allegedly demanded money under false pretences, citing various reasons and offers, using phone calls, emails, and social media messages. “We would like to clarify that the Governor’s Office does not solicit money from individuals for any reason through unofficial channels. Any communication claiming to be from the Governor’s Office requesting financial assistance or personal details is likely fraudulent,” a Raj Bhavan statement said.

The Governor’s office has also issued a set of precautions for citizens to avoid falling prey to such scams. These include: verifying the authenticity of any communication by directly contacting the Governor’s Office or relevant government entity through official channels; never sharing personal or financial details with unknown callers or through unverified emails and messages; reporting any suspicious communication immediately to the local cybercrime cell or nearest police station; and keeping updated with official advisories from Raj Bhavan and other authorities.

“If you believe you have been a victim of such fraud, please contact the local authorities and report the incident. Additionally, you can file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (https://cybercrime.gov.in/). The Governor’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and urges everyone to remain cautious and report any suspicious activities,” the statement added.