Raj Bhavan urges state to consider introduction of report cards

KOLKATA: The Raj Bhavan wants the state to consider the introduction of report cards on the performance of each Panchayat to enable the public to evaluate the quality of performance.

It also suggested the engagement of independent agencies for evaluating the performance of the Panchayati Raj institutions in achieving the financial and physical targets.

Chairman of the Fifth State Finance Commission, Professor Abhirup Sarkar presented his interim report before Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday evening.According to sources in Raj Bhavan, the other salient points that have come up for consideration included a proper system at the state level for the audit of the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) fund, social audit regime may be put to qualitative audit, introduction of propriety audit on a selective basis and consideration of concurrent evaluation of the performance of local bodies.

The Governor also wants efforts to examine whether the funds allocated by the Commission from time to time are transferred to the Panchayats. The progress in expenditure each quarter shall be scrutinised and monitored, PRIs may be given a rough indication of the possible allocation of funds sufficiently in advance so that their plans can be more realistic.

Raj Bhavan also suggested that the norms for good governance prescribed by the UN and acceptable to India may be suitably implemented in the PRIs and the scheme of incentives and disincentives be streamlined.