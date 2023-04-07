Raj Bhavan to sponsor cyclists to spread message of peace: Governor

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday while flagging off the next leg of the bicycle journey of 24-year-old Aasha Malviya from Raj Bhavan said to commemorate this occasion, he will be launching a team of cyclists from Bengal to all over India to spread the message of peace and harmony.



The Governor said these cyclists will spread a message that Bengal is a land of peace and harmony, every year. While speaking at the occasion, he also stated that such cyclists will be sponsored by the Raj Bhavan.

Malviya is on a solo bicycle tour of India with an aim to spread a message on women empowerment and protection. She is an athlete and a mountaineer from the Nataram village of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh. After crossing 12 states and 11,620 kilometres, she reached Kolkata safely and on Friday left the city to complete the rest of her journey. Her ‘Sampoorn Bharat Yatra’ flagged off on November 1 coinciding with the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day. Spreading the message of women empowerment, Malviya at Raj Bhavan said she wants the world to know that India is safe for women to travel around.