Raj Bhavan sets up ‘Peace Room’ to register complaints of poll-related violence

Kolkata: In a bid to take prompt action against complaints of violence relating to Panchayat polls, a ‘Peace Room’ has been made operational at Raj Bhavan that will seek to respond to the grievances of the public and refer the issues to the state government and State Election Commission for appropriate action.



Following the incidents of violence over nomination filing, Governor CV Ananda Bose has been visiting districts where clashes took place and have been talking to the locals to gather ground reports on the present situation. The governor had to also encounter protests by Opposition candidates who alleged they were terrorised and stopped from filing nominations. To date, he has visited Bhangar and Canning in South 24-Parganas district witnessed the most clashes between ruling and Opposition party workers.

Amid his visits, Raj Bhavan has announced: “In continuation of the frequent field visits of the Governor to the violence-affected areas and in view of the numerous representation received from the citizens on the criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal, a help room has been opened in Raj Bhavan to respond to the grievances of the public. Peace Room will refer the issues to the Government and State Election Commissioner for appropriate action under intimation to the Raj Bhavan.”

The 24x7 phone number (03322001641) and e-mail id (OSD2w.b.governor@gmail.com) have been shared for this purpose. It is learnt that after his Canning visit, the governor took the decision on Saturday night of establishing the control room which can be referred to as the ‘Peace Room’. The governor feels it would be a prudent way to monitor the day-to-day situation till the Panchayat elections are over and the results are out.

The Governor felt what he observed during his canning visit is “deterioration of democracy” in certain pockets of the state. He recently issued a statement: “In a democracy, people are the masters. It is their inalienable right to exercise their franchise, without fear. Violence has no place in democratic elections. People have the right for peace and harmony. At any cost, violence will be eradicated and made the first casualty of this Panchayat Elections...”