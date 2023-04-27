Raj Bhavan seeks names of senior Professors: Minister denies knowledge of the communiqué

Kolkata: Even as Raj Bhavan asked for the submission of names of at least five senior professors from all state universities, the state’s Education minister Bratya Basu has said that the Education department has no idea relating to such a communication. The Raj Bhavan has asked for the names of five senior professors from every state university. It sought the names over e-mail, it is learnt.

Sources said that reason could be because it wants to compile a database from which names for Vice-Chancellors (V-C) for appointments can be recommended. Following the communication from the Chancellor’s office, several V-Cs have sought the opinion of the state’s Higher Education department, sources said.

However, no official communication has come yet from the state government. The state’s education minister Bratya Basu has denied knowledge of any such communication from the Chancellor.

In the context of Vice-Chancellors’ appointments, the state government is mulling changes in the constitution of the search committees that suggest names for appointments of Vice-Chancellorss ‘in state-run universities. Before 2014, the search committees reportedly had representatives from UGC but the state government later replaced the UGC representation with one member from the state higher education department through amendments.