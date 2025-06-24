Raj Bhavan must remain a neutral & inclusive space, says Guv

Kolkata: In a significant initiative to reinforce Raj Bhavan’s role as a non-partisan institution committed to public welfare, the Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose, convened an executive round table at Flagstaff House, Barrackpore.

The event brought together officers on special duty, aide-de-camps and senior consultants for an intensive dialogue on expanding Raj Bhavan’s outreach and community engagement. The Governor emphasised the importance of active collaboration with government and non-government agencies working at the grassroots.

He reiterated that Raj Bhavan must remain a neutral and inclusive space, amplifying the voices of marginalised communities and supporting people-centric development. Participants discussed strategies to align Raj Bhavan’s efforts with ongoing social initiatives and to provide institutional and moral support wherever needed. The Governor called for stronger partnerships with civil society organisations, development professionals and public service institutions to ensure

meaningful impact. Bose highlighted public engagement programs like “Amne Saamne” and “Amar Gram”, which have apparently connected Raj Bhavan with citizens through direct helplines. These platforms have played a vital role in bridging the gap between administration and the public, fostering accessibility and accountability, according to Raj Bhavan officials. The Governor affirmed that Raj Bhavan is not just a historic symbol, but a living institution belonging to the people of Bengal.

“We must make it a beacon of service, hope, and collaboration,” he said. Looking ahead, Raj Bhavan will increase its involvement in sectors such as education, healthcare, youth development, agriculture, environment, accessibility and community service — while upholding its constitutional integrity and impartiality, he said.To lead these efforts, Sandeep Rajput has been appointed as the head of the task force, responsible for coordinating and implementing the strategies discussed.