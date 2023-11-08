Raj Bhavan launches ‘Speed Programme’ for effective & early disposal of Bills

Raj Bhavan, on Wednesday, announced the launch of a simplified programme for early and effective disposal of Bills passed by the Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Christened as ‘Speed Programme’, spot decisions will be taken based on discussions with the concerned minister or secretary. Governor C V Ananda Bose constituted a new cell in Raj Bhavan for coordination between the state government and the Assembly.

The cell has a senior special secretary to the Governor, Deputy Secretary to the Governor, Assistant Secretary, and Governor’s Secretariat as members and will be under concurrent monitoring of the Governor.

Reacting to media reports quoting the Speaker of the state Assembly that ‘22 Bills remain pending with Raj Bhavan over the last 12 years’, the Governor in a press statement denied the pendency of any Bill with the Governor House. His statement mentioned that 12 Bills are pending with the state government for clarification, one has been assented by the President of India with certain conditions; two Bills are awaiting the President’s consideration while seven Bills relating to university matters are sub-judice.

The Governor’s statement stated that for the Bills pending with the state government for clarification, the ‘Speed Programme’ will come into effect and spot decisions will be taken based on discussions with the concerned minister and/or secretary. The Governor on Tuesday evening held a meeting of the officers concerned to review the factual position of the Bills. He has communicated in detail the status of the 22 Bills to the state government.