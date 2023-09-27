Raj Bhavan invites nominations for ‘Durga Bharat Samman’ Award

Bengal Raj Bhavan has invited nominations from diverse fields all over India for the Governor’s ‘Durga Bharat Samman’ Award which is to be conferred on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Governor C V Ananda Bose recently unveiled the logo of ‘Kala Kranti Mission’ while announcing that Raj Bhavan is dedicating itself to the promotion of art and culture in Bengal. He said that the Governor House is dedicated to the promotion of art and culture in Bengal.

Bose announced that Kala Kranti will be formally inaugurated on the eve of Durga Puja. Additionally, as part of the ‘Kala Kranti Mission’, 108 awards, which will be termed as ‘Durga Bharat Samaan’, will also be released on the eve of Durga Puja and more than 33 per cent of awards will be given to women artistes to mark the passing of the Women Reservation Bill.

In a statement, Raj Bhavan said that nominations are invited from diverse fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, information technology, literature and education, civil service, sports, among others.

The awards are classified into three categories: Durga Bharat Param Samman, Durga Bharat Samman and Durga Bharat Puraskar. The prize money for the first category is Rs 1,00,000 each, second category Rs 50,000 each, and Rs 25000 each for the third category. The nominations for the award can be submitted by civil society, individuals or institutions before September 30 through the email:DurgaBharatAwards@gmail.com.