Raj Bhavan initiates Kala Kranti Mission, to give ‘Durga Bharat Samaan’ Awards

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose, on Friday, unveiled the logo of ‘Kala Kranti Mission’ while announcing that Raj Bhavan is dedicating itself to the promotion of art and culture in Bengal.



He said that Raj Bhavan is dedicated to the promotion of art and culture in Bengal. Bose announced that Kala Kranti will be formally inaugurated on the eve of Durga Puja. Additionally, as part of the Kala Kranti mission, 108 awards which will be termed ‘Durga Bharat Samaan’ will also be released on the eve of Durga Puja and more than 33 percent of awards will be given to women artists to mark the passing of the Women Reservation Bill.

Bose, while addressing the public, said that the mission is meant for the development of art and culture in the country. Bose said that the world has realized that it is soft power that matters and not hard power which includes military and economic power.

He said soft power is represented by art, culture and heritage and that India has the richest repository of culture and tradition. Bose added that we did not come even in 30th place in the world in displaying soft power and that Kala Kranti is meant for the comprehensive and wholesome development of art and culture in the country and this will not remain confined to West Bengal.

He said it needs to be extended to other states as well with their cooperation.

The Governor also flagged off a ‘cycle march’ to observe the occasion of World Car Free Day. He said that the message of Kala Kranti will be taken to every nook and corner of the state by the cyclists.