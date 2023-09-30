Raise vigil to prevent ‘anymore dengue deaths’, directs Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that not a single person should die of dengue anymore and directed making control rooms operational immediately at the district level and KMC on a 24x7 basis and at the same time ensuring proper treatment and testing in all



the hospitals.

The Chief Minister held an urgent virtual meeting to monitor the preparedness to deal with enhanced rainfall warning and dengue control and management.

She further instructed all concerned officials of municipalities, GPs and blocks to keep surveillance in the next couple of weeks to combat dengue. With the weather office predicting intermittent rainfall, all concerned were further directed to ensure that waterlogged areas were cleared on war footing across municipalities and Panchayat areas.

Banerjee also asked to continue with the ‘pulse mode’ cleaning in urban and rural areas.

The Chief Minister informed that the India Meteorological Department has predicted enhanced rainfall activity till October 3, due to a movement of a well-marked low-pressure area from the Bay of Bengal to Odisha and the Gangetic Bengal and reviewed the status of floods/water-logging and the ongoing relief measures.

She directed that vulnerable people living in the low-lying areas and other affected areas be shifted to a safe location and sufficient Relief Centres be opened.

Banerjee also called for adequate distribution of tarpaulins and other relief materials.

She instructed the state administration to stop fishermen from venturing into the sea from September 30 to October 1 and at the same time ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity and telecom connectivity.

She further directed provision for sufficient emergency lighting and a public address system to be kept ready by the district administration/police authorities and a 24x7 control room to be opened at the state, district and sub-divisions immediately to monitor the rainfall and to take immediate preventive and mitigating measures.

She also sought a 12-hourly report to be compiled from all districts and submitted to her.

Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UD &MA) minister Firhad Hakim, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretaries of departments like Irrigation & Waterways, Disaster Management, UD&MA, Public Health Engineering, Public Works Department and ADG (Law & Order) were present from Nabanna during

the meeting.

The top brass of the district administration and police, including district magistrates, police superintendents, Commissioners of Police, Exec. Engineers (Irrigation &Waterways), SDOs, BDOs, ICs, and OCs of the state were connected through video conference.