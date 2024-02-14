Rains predicted in several South Bengal districts in next two days

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted light to moderate rainfall in several south Bengal districts on Wednesday, the day of Saraswati Puja while Kolkata is expected to receive light rainfall in the evening.



There may be thundershowers in western districts like Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, West Burdwan and Jhargram. A strong breeze measuring 30-40 kmph may be sweeping through the region. There is a possibility of rainfall in Murshidabad, Nadia and East Burdwan as well.

The MeT office said that the intensity of rainfall may increase in some of the South Bengal districts on Thursday. Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, West Burdwan may receive thundershowers on Thursday. Kolkata may also receive light rainfall on Thursday. The weather will improve from Friday. Temperature is expected to go up again from this weekend.

Kolkata on Tuesday registered its lowest temperature at 18.6 degree Celsius while the highest temperature on Monday afternoon remained at 27.5 degree Celsius. The state had seen a sudden drop in the temperature in the past few days. Temperature had gone down by 2-5 degree Celsius in various South Bengal districts in the last week giving a feeling of cold to the city dwellers. Kolkata on last Friday registered its lowest temperature at 15.2 degree Celsius. At the beginning of last week, the lowest temperature had hit around 21-22 degree Celsius.

The MeT office had earlier said that the lowest temperature during Saraswati Puja may remain around 19-20 degrees Celsius in the city on the day of Saraswati Puja while the highest temperature may hover around 28-29 degree Celsius. The Regional Meteorological Centre had also predicted that temperature would fluctuate till February 15.

Temperature has been fluctuating in the state in the past one month. On January 13, the city registered its lowest temperature at 12.6 degrees while on January 18 it shot up to 16.3 degree Celsius.

On January 21, the lowest temperature stood at 15.2 degrees while on January 22 it again dropped to 12.1. On January 23, it further went down to 11.8 degree Celsius. On January 24, the lowest temperature in Kolkata again jumped to 16.3 degree Celsius. On January 25, the lowest temperature was recorded at 14.4 degree Celsius.