Rains predicted across Bengal from Sunday

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted a spell of scattered thunderstorms and rainfall in several south and north Bengal districts between Sunday and Wednesday. A yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightning has been issued for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts for early next week.



According to the MeT office a dry weather spell may prevail across all the districts for the next 48 hours, with mainly clear to cloudy skies and the maximum and minimum temperature in Kolkata hovering around 33°C and 23°C respectively.

The districts like Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Birbhum, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Murshidabad, Nadia, Hooghly in south Bengal may receive light rainfall on Monday. It may further intensify on Tuesday. North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Nadia may receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Light to moderate rain is also expected in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and North Dinajpur districts.

“A low pressure over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Odisha will bring rainfall. A gust of wind measuring 30-40 kmph will be sweeping through several parts of south Bengal. Thundershowers and lightning may also occur in several north Bengal districts as well,” a weather official stated.

The lowest temperature of the day was registered at 23.3 degree Celsius on Friday while the highest temperature stood at around 33. On Thursday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6°C. However, the city is likely to record a slight rise in temperature, with the maximum rising up to 34°C on Sunday, the MeT office said.