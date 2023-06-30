‘Rainfall with lightning to hit parts of state in next 24 hrs’

Kolkata: Light to moderate rainfall lashed several parts of South Bengal districts on Friday. Few spells of moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning may occur in the districts like East Midnapore, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Nadia, South 24-Parganas in the next 24 hours.



The MeT office predicted that the mercury will start sliding up from Saturday while in some North Bengal districts the rainfall will be intensified. According to the weather office prediction, temperature may go up by 4 degree Celsius in the next 2-3 days. People in the city and other adjoining South Bengal districts will witness hot and humid conditions.

Rainfall will increase in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri will continue to receive heavy rainfall. The MeT office said that a low pressure axis has been stretching between Rajasthan in the West up to Bay-of-Bengal in the East that is bringing rainfall in Bengal. It is gradually moving towards North Bengal. The South West Monsoon is in its last lap and it will enter parts of Haryana and Rajasthan in the next two days.

The MeT office also said that the city dwellers will experience comparatively hot and humid weather next week as the mercury is set to rise from Saturday. Contrary to South Bengal’s weather, several districts in North Bengal will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday. Orange alert was issued for three North Bengal districts on Thursday. According to the MeT office prediction, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar will receive 70-200 mm rainfall while Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur will receive rainfall up to 100 mm.

The onset of Monsoon in South Bengal was delayed by El Nino and Cyclone “Biparjoy”. Monsoon rain was expected to enter South Bengal on June 11. But it entered more than 2 weeks late. The weather office had earlier hinted that the upcoming southwest monsoon season may be delayed and shortened with skewed distribution of rainfall among various regions.