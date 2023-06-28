Rainfall warning for North Bengal districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a special bulletin of enhanced rainfall or thunderstorms with lightning activity over the districts of North Bengal during June 28 to July 2, 2023. Heavy rains have triggered landslides in many places in the Hills.

An orange rainfall warning of heavy to very heavy rain (7 to 20 cm) is likely to occur in one or two places over Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. Heavy rain (7 to 11 cm) is likely to occur at one or two places over Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts on 28 and 29 June.

On June 30 a yellow warning of heavy rain (7 to 11cm) has been issued for Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts. For July 1, orange warning has been issued for Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri districts. Orange warning continues on July 2 for Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

The IMD bulletin highlighting the possible impact for North Bengal districts has stated that landslides could occur in hilly regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong due to intense rainfall. Along with this there could be rise in water level in rivers like Teesta, Jaldhaka, Sankosh and Torsa. Inundation of low-lying municipal areas along with damage to horticulture, standing crops and vegetables have been mentioned in the bulletin.

“The weather conditions mentioned in the bulletin is owing to the likely shifting of troughs of low to North Bengal and strong incursion from Bay of Bengal” stated Gopi Nath Raha, in charge of IMD, Gangtok.

Landslides have been reported from Naya Busty, Dokan Danra, Fatak Danra in Ward 20; MV Road in Ward 10; Ujjurey Busty in Ward 19 and Dumaram Busty in Ward 4 of the Kurseong Municipality area. 7 houses have been partially damaged in landslides in the Hills.

“There are reports of landslides below the Presbytery of RC Church, Tandrabong in the Pedong block of the Kalimpong district. Tarpaulin sheets have been distributed there” stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

In 24 hours (as recorded on June 28 morning) Kalimpong received 42.6mm; Kalimpong 61.6mm; Jalpaiguri 11mm; Cooch Behar 43mm and Siliguri 21.1mm.