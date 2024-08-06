Rainfall to intensify, says MeT; 3 die as mud wall of house collapses

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Tuesday said that rainfall may intensify in south Bengal districts on Saturday and Sunday while a yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for north Bengal districts.

Meanwhile, three people, including two children, died when the mud walls of a house collapsed in South 24-Parganas. Four others have been injured in the incident.

The MeT office said that a monsoon axis has been hovering over Odisha up to Bengal. A low-pressure zone has been stretching from northeast Rajasthan up to Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Contai in East Midnapore. Another low pressure has been situated over Assam.

“Jhargram, East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas will receive light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday. The intensity of rainfall will increase on Saturday and Sunday. Heavy rainfall will happen in north Bengal. A yellow alert has been issued for North Bengal districts. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri will receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. The rest of the districts in north Bengal may receive thunderstorms and lightning,” a weather official said. State is currently experiencing heavy monsoon rains, which have been intensified by a cyclone and a low-pressure system. Several districts of Bengal have been facing continuous rain and this has led to heavy waterlogging in various low-lying areas of southern Bengal.

In the wake of a heavy rainfall alert the state secretariat in Nabanna last week issued an alert to the districts’ administrations.

State government on Friday instructed the District Magistrates (DMs) of various districts to take up precautionary measures in the wake of a prediction of more rainfall.

Around 47 per cent rain deficit has been recorded in south Bengal till the middle of July. Incidentally, after 15 years, Bengal this year witnessed the entry of monsoon rains in the month of May. The state had registered a similar situation in 2009 when the monsoon entered North Bengal on May 25. In 2006 and 2007, monsoon entered North Bengal in May. Monsoon entered north Bengal on May 31 this year.