Rainfall to intensify in several South Bengal districts, says weatherman

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that rainfall will intensify on Tuesday in several South Bengal districts. Thunderstorms will occur in South Bengal districts till Thursday. A strong breeze measuring 40-50 kmph may be sweeping through various districts in South Bengal.



Light rainfall lashed several parts of South Bengal on Monday morning. Some of the North Bengal districts will receive rainfall on Wednesday. It may rain in the hilly regions of North Bengal due to the impact of western disturbances. The coastal districts may however receive scattered rainfall, said the MeT office. Light to moderate rainfall may occur in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Howrah till Thursday.

The weather office has also predicted that the temperature may drop in various South Bengal districts in the next 3 days. Temperature may hover between 22-32 degree Celsius in south Bengal in the next couple of days. The highest temperature in Kolkata and around remained at around 32.5 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature was recorded at 22 degree Celsius on Sunday. On March 11, the maximum temperature touched 32.2° C, climbing past the 32° C mark for the first time this year.

A cyclonic circulation that was situated over Odisha brought moderate to heavy rain to the city and other South Bengal districts in the past three days. It continued to drizzle last Friday evening in most parts of Kolkata. Several South Bengal districts received rainfall along with strong breeze on Saturday evening as well. The rain brought respite from the heat. An increase in moisture incursions from the Bay of Bengal caused two mild spells of rain this week in Kolkata and some other south Bengal districts.