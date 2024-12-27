‘Rainfall to hit several South Bengal dists, temp may dip from Monday’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted rainfall in several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata on Saturday while Darjeeling in North Bengal may receive light snowfall.

According to the weather office prediction, Kolkata, Howrah, South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore will receive rainfall.

Birbhum and Murshidabad may also witness light rainfall. Kolkata this year witnessed the warmest Christmas in the past 10 years with the lowest temperature being recorded at around 19 degree Celsius on Wednesday. The MeT office also said that mercury may again slide up by a few notches in south Bengal districts in the next 2-3 days.

It also said that mercury may again drop in the city and other South Bengal districts from Monday next week.

People may feel comparatively cold weather on December 31 and January 1, the weather office added. The temperature stayed above normal in the past couple of days as the chill-bearing winds were interrupted. Kolkata and several south Bengal districts remained enveloped in a cloud cover on Thursday.

The clouds pushed up the minimum temperature to around 19 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature remained at around 25 degrees Celsius. According to the weather office, the lowest temperature in Kolkata was registered at around 18 degree Celsius on Wednesday while on Thursday it remained at 19.2 degree Celsius.

The highest temperature in the city stood at 24.6 degrees on Wednesday.

The absence of the cold northerly winds has kept the mercury above normal for the past few days. Moisture-laden easterly winds have been driving cloud formation over the past few days as well.

There may be light fog in various South Bengal districts early in the morning hours. A thick fog alert has been issued for several north Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur and Malda.