Rainfall predicted for city, South Bengal dists today

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and some other South Bengal districts on Saturday. The MeT office also said that people in South Bengal may witness rainfall on Vishwakarma Puja next Monday.



Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram will receive some more rainfall in the next 24 hours. Humidity-related discomfort will continue to haunt the city dwellers from Sunday. It may rain in several districts in South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday next week.

A weather official said that a low pressure that situated over Bay-of-Bengal has entered into the mainland. It is currently situated over the coastal region of north Odisha and will move towards Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh resulting in rainfall in several parts there. The MeT office predicted that North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipuduar, Cooch Behar may also receive scattered rainfall in the next two days. There may be light rainfall in Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur. The MeT office has asked the fishermen not to venture in the north west Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

There may be a change in the weather system from the latter half of next week. Mercury will however soar from the middle of next week. Discomfort will continue to haunt the city dwellers and also to the people from various South Bengal districts from next week.

There may be rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. A monsoon axis that situated here moved towards the North from Gangetic Bengal. Scattered rainfall lashed some parts of South Bengal on Friday as well. Various South Bengal districts have been receiving rainfall for the past couple of days.