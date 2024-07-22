Rainbow Children’s Hospital launches OPD in Siliguri

Siliguri: The Rainbow Children’s Hospital has launched its centre for consultations (OPD) in Siliguri.

The new OPD centre in collaboration with Balaji Health Care (P C Mittal Bus Terminus, 2nd Mile, Sevoke Road, Siliguri) will offer a range of medical consultations, both physical and virtual, facilitated by Rainbow’s renowned team of super-specialist doctors. Patients can schedule appointments for virtual consultations across various specialties, ensuring timely access to expert medical advice from the comfort of their homes. For cases requiring in-person examinations or treatments, Rainbow Children’s Hospital doctors will provide personalised recommendations based on individual healthcare needs.

“Launching our first OPD centre in Siliguri is a pivotal step towards bringing specialised pediatric hematology and oncology care closer to families in Northeast India. We are committed to ensuring that every child receives timely and expert medical attention, setting a new standard for healthcare

accessibility in the region” said, Dr Manojit Chakraborty Consultant - Pediatric Hematology & Oncology.