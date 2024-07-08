Rain will intensify in South Bengal from Wednesday: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday predicted that rain will intensify in South Bengal from Wednesday as low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall has also been predicted for North Bengal from Wednesday which may complicate the situation further.



The MeT office said that scattered rainfall will continue in South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours. The intensity of rainfall may however go up in South Bengal from Wednesday. Two low pressure zones that formed in west central Bay of Bengal were situated along the Andhra coast.

The MeT office said that it may trigger rainfall in Odisha as well.

Kolkata and several other South Bengal districts received rainfall on Sunday, the day of Rath Yatra festival in Bengal. Sky remained partially cloudy in several districts from the morning. North Bengal districts on the other hand have been receiving heavy rainfall. Kolkata registered a rain deficit of 49 per cent in June. The June rain shortage for the rest of Gangetic Bengal was even higher at 67 per cent. This, however, was the fourth June in the past one decade to incur rain shortage.

The weather office said that the intensity of rainfall will increase from Wednesday. There may be heavy to very heavy rainfall in five North Bengal districts. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar may receive heavy rainfall.