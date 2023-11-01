‘Rain to hit 6 dists in S Bengal in next 48 hrs’

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted light rainfall in six South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours following which mercury may drop by a few notches in these districts.

The MeT office said that it may rain in the districts like Purulia, Bankura, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and South 24-Parganas.

There may be very light rainfall in the hilly regions of Bengal. There will be no major difference in the temperature in South Bengal till Friday. People may feel comparatively cold weather in the early morning hours. Humidity-related discomfort will prevail in the city in the next couple of days.

Several South Bengal districts witnessed cold weather last week. The MeT office had said that the cold weather some of the South Bengal districts were witnessing now was not going to last for too long. It also predicted that the Mercury will start soaring from the first week of November. Mercury had dropped below 20 degree Celsius in several districts in the Western parts of the state. The MeT office said that sky may partially remain cloudy in some of the South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours.

The cold north wind that continued to sweep through South Bengal and it impacted on the weather system in South Bengal last week. As the impact of the western disturbances ceased to exist, it paved the way for the mercury to go down.