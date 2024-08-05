Rain relief for Malda’s farmers

Malda: The rainfall of the last few days has emerged as a relief for the Malda district that was reeling under a rainfall deficit.



Rainfall of almost 44 mm in the last 3 days in Malda has ignited strong hopes among the farmers and agriculture department officials for a good crop yield in the district.

Malda district has been facing a 30 per cent deficit this year. With the rainfall of the past few days, the deficit has come down to 23.2 per cent bringing a smile to the faces of the agrarian community.

An untimely rain in March owing to a low pressure formed the base for 3 crops including maize, jute and boro paddy to reap in benefits.

However, a long dry spell of severe heat almost damaged the crops.

The timely rains have finally saved the crops and also farmers, claim agricultural officials. Dibanath Majumder, deputy director of district horticulture department, said: “The rains saved the crops and the overall picture is now good for agriculture in the district. There is still a 23 per cent shortfall of rains so far but Malda used to have rains in August and September also so the gap is expected to be made up resulting in a good yield.”

The rain shortfall in the last week of July had raised concerns among the agriculture officials anticipating a major hindrance in the sowing of paddy. The seedbeds have been prepared but lack of rain stopped the transplantation. According to the trends of the last 4 years, Malda gets rains in August and September, so the district agriculture department is very much hopeful. Even some compensatory plans to distribute seeds of some agri-products to make up the loss of paddy, if any, have also been made by the department. For now both the department and growers are looking forward to a good yield with August and September rains.

Another problem regarding late rains is the seeds becoming aged but the agriculture department has technology to overcome that situation also and will educate the growers when the situation arises. Compensatory plans to distribute Kala Kalai, mustards, pulses have also been made if any losses emerged regarding paddy cultivation.

The level of the major rivers of the district including Ganga recorded a water level of 23.74 m; Mahananda 17.4 and Fulhar at 25.26 m. Though in spate they are yet to reach the danger level.