Rain lowers temp by nearly 5 degrees in South Bengal

Kolkata: After the city and several South Bengal districts received rainfall on Wednesday, the temperature has gone down by few notches bringing relief to the city dwellers from the scorching summer heat.

As Kolkata saw rainy conditions on Wednesday, mercury dropped by nearly 5 degrees. The minimum temperature in Kolkata was 27.7 degree Celsius on Wednesday, however, it dropped to 22.4 degrees on Thursday. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to continue across Bengal till next Sunday and Monday, the MeT office said.

The MeT office predicted that thunderstorms with gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph), lightning, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia and North 24-Parganas districts of South Bengal on Friday. Thunderstorms with gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph), lightning, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of South Bengal. Thunderstorms with gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places over Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts of North Bengal on Friday. Thunderstorms with gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places over the rest of the districts of North Bengal.

In its bulletin, the IMD Kolkata already stated: “The east-west trough now runs from cyclonic circulation over Punjab and neighbourhood to East Bangladesh across Haryana, North Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand and North Bengal & Sikkim at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Also, in presence of favourable wind patterns and moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, enhanced thunderstorms with gusty winds accompanied with heavy rainfall activity likely over some districts of Bengal.”