‘Rain likely in South Bengal in next few days due to low pressure impact’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rainfall in several South Bengal districts in the next few days due to the impact of a low pressure. A 55-year-old woman died by electrocution in North 24-Parganas’ Barasat late on Thursday evening.

The MeT office said that a monsoon axis has been stretching from Bihar up to Bengal, besides a low pressure. The fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea as it may remain turbulent on Saturday and Sunday with a strong breeze measuring 50-60 kmph sweeping through the region. North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan and West Burdwan will receive thunderstorms and lightning.

Several parts of South Bengal received rainfall on Friday. Some parts in the city and other South Bengal districts were inundated on Thursday night as it continued to rain for some time.

It may rain heavily in South 24-Parganas, Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Purulia, Jhargram and Bankura on Sunday. Almost all the districts in South Bengal may receive scattered rainfall till August 28. Some parts of South Bengal, mostly the low-lying areas, were inundated. Waterlogging was reported in some places under Kakdwip and Diamond Harbour sub-divisions. The water level in some of the rivers in Sunderbans went up due to rainfall. Namkhana, Sagar, Patharpratima and several parts of Sunderbans have also been affected by

prolonged rainfall.

Kolkata may remain partly cloudy with potential thunderstorms, possibly with moderate rainfall from Saturday to Monday. Due to high water vapour content in the air – with a range of 75 to 97 per cent — even in the absence of rain, humidity levels will be high. Thunderstorms are predicted in some North Bengal districts also.

Anjana Biswas (55), a resident of Barasat as she came in contact with accumulated rain water on the street which was electrocuted as an electrical wire fell on it. The victim was an employee of a local private school.