‘Rain likely in South Bengal due to low pressure formed’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Tuesday predicted that a low pressure may form over west central and north west Bay of Bengal on July 19, Friday as a result of which it may rain in several South Bengal districts on Sunday.



Incidentally, the city is going to host the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata. According to the MeT office prediction, scattered rainfall may occur in the coastal districts of Bengal. The intensity of rainfall will be higher in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas.

Kolkata adjoining districts may also receive rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

The MeT office also said that Jalpaiguri in North Bengal may receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Thunderstorms may occur in Cooch Behar, Malda, South Dinajpur. Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar may witness light rainfall.

Kolkata and its surrounding areas received rainfall on Tuesday morning after which the sky became clear. People in the city may witness humid weather in the next 48 hours. There will be no significant rainfall in the city and South Bengal districts in the next two days. According to weather office data, around 47 per cent rain deficit has been recorded in South Bengal so far in July. The MeT office records said that Nadia district has so far registered the highest rainfall deficit so far while West Midnapore has seen 52 per cent deficit. The MeT office data said that Murshidabad has registered 46 per cent deficit, West Burdwan 34 per cent and Hooghly 34 per cent.

Kolkata has so far registered 46 per cent rain deficit in July so far. The weather office said that there will be no significant rainfall in South Bengal districts in the next one week. However, there may be scattered rainfall in some pockets.