‘Rain likely in South Bengal dists in next 48 hours’

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that there may be light to moderate rainfall in some of the South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. The sky may also remain cloudy in Kolkata and its adjoining districts in the next two days. Mercury may drop from Saturday.

There may be a change in weather system in Kolkata and South Bengal from Friday. North Bengal districts will receive rainfall, a weather official said.

“East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, South 24-Parganas will receive comparatively more rainfall while North 24-Parganas, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan and Nadia may receive scattered rainfall. Kolkata may also witness scattered rainfall. Temperature in the city may go down this weekend,” MeT said.

Several South Bengal districts received light rainfall on Tuesday as well in the wake of severe Cyclone ‘Michaung’, that made landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon.

The MeT office said that there may be rainfall in North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri on Friday. There will be no major changes in the temperature in the North Bengal districts in the next 3-4 days.

Cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall along Andhra Pradesh’s coastline in the afternoon of December 5, bringing with it torrential rains and strong winds.