‘Rain likely in South Bengal dists from Wed to Sunday’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Tuesday predicted that it may rain in several south Bengal districts from Wednesday to Sunday. The intensity of rainfall will be higher between Saturday and Sunday. The districts like East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and South 24-Parganas may receive more rainfall. The MeT office said that the highest temperature in the city may remain around 34 degrees Celsius in the next 2-3 days. Several parts of South Bengal districts witnessed foggy mornings on Tuesday. The weather office said that the temperature rose up by 6 degree Celsius since Monday night. On Tuesday, the lowest temperature was recorded at 24.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The city on Monday registered the highest temperature at 32.2 degree Celsius. It may rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, Bankura as well. It will also rain in various parts of North Bengal on Saturday and Sunday. The lowest temperature in the city last Friday dropped to 19.3 degrees Celsius from what stood at 20.9 degrees on Thursday. It was the coldest day of March so far which was 2 degrees below normal.



Mercury was soaring in the city and several south Bengal districts in the past few days. The MeT office said that western disturbance would enter the hilly regions of North West India. The weather office had earlier predicted that the highest temperature in Kolkata would cross 32 degrees Celsius this week while the lowest temperature may cross 22 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.