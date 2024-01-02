‘Rain likely in several south Bengal districts on January 4-5’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday predicted that it may rain in several south Bengal districts on January 4-5.



All the five districts in the western parts of Bengal may receive scattered rainfall. Temperature may further go up by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in this region due to influx of moisture into the state. There will be no major difference in temperature in Kolkata and South Bengal in the next 7 days.

The lowest temperature may hover around 16 degree Celsius in Kolkata. The city on Monday registered its lowest temperature at 16.2 degrees which was two degrees above normal. The MeT office also said that there will be dense fog in several south Bengal districts in the next couple of days. There will be an impact of western disturbances on Bengal.

There may be snowfall in several parts of Darjeeling, besides Sikkim. A depression that has been situated over Arabian Sea is

gaining strength.

Several South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, witnessed dense fog. Mercury may again slide down to 15 degrees Celsius by the beginning of next week of January. The lowest temperature in the western districts may touch 10 degrees Celsius during that time.

The western districts like Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia will witness thick fog in the early morning. The sky may turn cloudy in Kolkata from Wednesday.

Kolkata on Saturday registered its lowest temperature at about

17.5 degree Celsius.

The lowest temperature in Kolkata will hover around 17 to 18 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. Kolkata had registered its lowest temperature at 16.9 degree Celsius on Friday morning while the highest temperature of the day was recorded at 26.4 degree on Thursday. The city may witness relatively hotter weather on New Year Day. Night temperature will be much above normal during the night of New Year Day. The MeT office said that there may be scattered rainfall in Bangladesh on January 4.