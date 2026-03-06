Rain likely in city from Sunday

Kolkata: Winter garments are yet to be fully washed and stored away for the next season, yet the mercury in Kolkata is already hovering around 30–32°C. Amid this early hint of summer, the city may soon receive a brief spell of rain, offering temporary relief from the rising heat.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata and several districts of south Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall from Sunday. The change in weather is expected due to a trough formation and the inflow of moisture from the Bay of Bengal, which could trigger thunderstorms and gusty winds across parts of the Gangetic plains.

The city has been witnessing a steady rise in temperature over the past few days, signalling the gradual departure of winter. With the maximum temperature already crossing the 30-degree mark, residents have begun to feel the onset of warmer days earlier than usual.

Meteorologists predict that Kolkata, along with neighbouring districts such as Howrah, Hooghly and North and South 24 Parganas, may receive scattered showers accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. Several other districts in south Bengal - including Nadia, Murshidabad, Bankura, Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman - are also expected to experience similar weather conditions during this period.

The rain, however, is unlikely to last long. Weather officials indicate that the spell may continue for a couple of days before temperatures begin to rise again.