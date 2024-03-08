‘Rain likely in 4 South Bengal dists’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted light rainfall in four south Bengal districts.



The MeT office said that western disturbance will enter the hilly regions of North West India on March 10. There may be rainfall in the districts like East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and some parts of Kolkata as well. It may rain in some parts of north Bengal as well. The MeT office also forecast that mercury may go up in several south Bengal districts from Sunday.

The hilly regions of North Bengal may however witness light rainfall in the next 48 hours. There may be rain in Sikkim as well as the western disturbance will pass through the region. It will also have some impact on Darjeeling also.

The weather office prediction said that the highest temperature in Kolkata may cross 32 degree Celsius after Friday while the lowest temperature may cross 22 degree Celsius by the end of the week. Mercury will further slide up from Sunday. There will be no major changes in the weather in Kolkata in the next 24 hours. Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 21.9 degree Celsius on Thursday while the highest temperature was recorded at 30.2 degree Celsius.