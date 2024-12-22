Rain lashes several South Bengal dists

Kolkata: Several parts of the city and other south Bengal districts received rainfall on Saturday morning. Some parts in the city had received rainfall late Friday evening due to a low pressure in Bay-of-Bengal.

With no immediate change in the mercury, Christmas in Kolkata is likely to remain warmer. The easterly wind has been injecting moisture into the land in the past few days, pushing up cloud formation.

The highest temperature in the city further jumped up to 27 degrees on Saturday from 26.2 on Friday. The lowest temperature of the day was however registered at 19.2 degree Celsius. The MeT office said that mercury may drop by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours. Though, cold conditions will not stay as the mercury is expected to go up after two days. The weather is likely to be dry from Sunday. On Friday, areas under South 24-Parganas, Jhargram, East and West Midnapore received light to moderate rain. On Friday, the city recorded minimum and maximum temperatures of 15.9°C and 27°C respectively. Both were close to a notch above normal.

The temperature was on the rise as a low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal is bringing moisture to the region. Two systems—the easterly wind and a western trough were blocking the northerly winds.