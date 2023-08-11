Rain lashes several parts of South Bengal districts, city

kolkata: Rains accompanied by thundershowers lashed several parts of South Bengal on Friday evening, including Kolkata, bringing down the humidity level.



The rain lasted for a couple of hours. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had earlier predicted scattered rainfall in various south Bengal districts. There was a heavy rainfall prediction in some pockets of North Bengal as well. The MeT office said that discomfort may prevail in the some of the districts due to high humidity levels in the next few days. A combination of low pressure and monsoon axis has triggered the rainfall. The MeT office on Thursday had predicted that there might be light to moderate rainfall in South Bengal districts in the next 4-5 days while heavy rainfall would hit North Bengal on August 12-13. There has been a deficit in rainfall in Gangetic Bengal. Data shows that there has been a rainfall deficit of 29 per cent. In Kolkata, there was a 40 per cent deficit in rainfall. There was no deficit of rainfall in North Bengal.

The city and its adjoining districts will receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 4-5 days. The sky will mostly remain cloudy. Several North Bengal districts including, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 12 and 13. An orange alert has been issued for the North Bengal districts. In some places in the North, there may be 200 mm rainfall.

Kolkata’s temperature may hover around 32-33 degree Celsius in the next 4-5 days. The temperature in the city was registered at around 26 degree Celsius. The city, on Thursday, registered the lowest temperature of the day at 26.6 degree Celsius. Most north Bengal districts had been receiving heavy showers in the past couple of days. The intensity of rainfall will reduce in north Bengal. Some pockets may, however, see heavy rainfall.