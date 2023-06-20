Rain inundates Alipurduar, municipality uses 8 pumps to drain water

Alipurduar: Due to continuous rainfall in Alipurduar district, many areas have been inundated, including multiple wards of the city. The Alipurduar Municipality is currently utilising 8 pumps to drain out the water from the city.



In the last 24 hours, Alipurduar recorded 106.4 mm of rain. The people of Alipurduar district have been enduring heavy rainfall since Saturday. Various wards in Alipurduar city have been inundated, particularly wards 5, 8, 9, 15, 16, and 18. The municipality has promptly initiated the task of pumping out water from these areas. Despite the heavy rainfall causing water logging in various areas of the district, the overall situation remains relatively normal.

Meanwhile, as a result of moderate rainfall in the neighboring country of Bhutan, the river water levels of Kaljani, Raidak, Shankosh, and Torsha rivers, which flow from Bhutan, are currently under control. However the levels of the rivers are rising owing to heavy rains on the Indian side, The administration is closely monitoring the situation.

Prasenjit Kar, the Chairman of Alipurduar Municipality, stated: “Due to continuous rains, water has accumulated in several areas within the municipality’s jurisdiction. The municipality has already started urgent measures to drain out the water. To expedite this, we have installed 8 powerful pumps on the Kaljani river embankment in Alipurduar town. We are also closely monitoring the situation of various rivers. Although some rivers are overflowing, no river warning has been issued yet.”

According to the Indian Meteorological Department’ forecast, heavy rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri until June 22. Gopinath Raha, the Head of the Meteorological Center in Gangtok, stated: “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of North Bengal until June 22. Red warnings have been issued for several districts, including Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. However, some weather changes are expected from June 22 onwards.”