Rain in South, ‘Orange’ alert for N Bengal: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Wednesday issued an orange alert for very heavy thunderstorms coupled with lightning and squalls in several North Bengal districts over the next two days.

The MeT office said that scattered rainfall will also occur in various South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours.

The weather office has also issued an orange alert for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Kalimpong until September 18. Rainfall may occur in South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad, Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Bankura, Purulia, Burdwan, Birbhum and East Midnapore and West Midnapore.

“There is a cyclonic circulation over East Bihar and adjacent areas, along with another over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Two additional systems near northeast Bangladesh and central Assam are causing moisture to flow in from the Bay of Bengal.

This will contribute to rainfall across South Bengal, with the possibility of heavy rain in some places,” a weather official said.