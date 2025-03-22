Rain hits S Bengal dists, more showers predicted

Kolkata: Several south Bengal districts will continue to receive thudershowers on Sunday as well. Some parts of south Bengal received rainfall on Saturday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore areas like Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Nadia, and Murshidabad are likely to witness thunderstorms with gusty winds, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall.

The rest of Bengal is also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall along with gusty winds until Sunday. Light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds is likely to continue in Kolkata on Sunday as well.

The city’s minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 21.1 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees below normal, according to the MeT office.

The Alipore MeT office on Friday had predicted thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible hailstorms in the next 48 hours. Several districts were put under yellow alert.

Thundershowers likely to take place in East Burdwan, Howrah, Jhargram, Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Hooghly districts on Sunday. Some other districts in South Bengal could experience thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, the MeT office added.