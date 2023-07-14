Rain drenches Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri plains

Darjeeling/ Siliguri: Heavy and continuous rains have thrown life out of gear both in the Hills and plains of West Bengal.



A number of landslides have been reported in the Hills resulting in damage to houses in Darjeeling district. The plains of Darjeeling district, especially Siliguri, witnessed water-logging in different wards under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

Traffic was disrupted on the National Highway-10 connecting Sikkim with Siliguri. There were landslides at SNT-Jhora, Setijhora, 27th Mile and 29th Mile. However, the debris and mud were cleared immediately with traffic resuming.

There were landslides reported in the municipal areas of Darjeeling, Kurseong and Mirik as 15 houses were partially damaged in Mirik Municipal area. In the Kurseong block, seven houses were partially damaged in Selim Hill. In the Mirik block, a house was partially damaged in Chawandhura in Soureni.

Darjeeling recorded 60 mm of rain; Kurseong 87.1 mm; Mirik 33 mm and Kalimpong 78.2 mm in the past 24 hours as recorded on Friday morning.

Meanwhile in the plains, several areas of Siliguri and adjoining areas were inundated owing to heavy rains. Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor of Siliguri and councillors of different wards were out on the streets, overseeing arrangements for pumping out the water.

“I visited the water-logged areas. Areas which are near rivers are affected. But we have made all the necessary arrangements. We used JCB, pumps, desilting machines to drain out the water. Sand bags have been placed at river banks,” said Sarkar.

Siliguri has been witnessing heavy rains since Thursday. 138.2 mm rainfall was recorded in Siliguri in the last 24 hours from Thursday till 8:30 am on Friday.

Water-logging was reported from wards 30, 31, 32, 35, 36, 37, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation, including Ashoknagar, Santoshinagar, Anandamoyi Colony, Chayan Para, Milanpally, Mallaguri, Pokaijyot, Jyotirmoy Colony, Debashish Colony, Shaktigarh, Ganganagar and Bhaktinagar.

In areas under Dabgram-Fulbari constituency, water-logging occurred at Hatiyadanga, Ambikanagar, Fulbari, Shantinahar, Majhabari, FakdaiBari.

Akash Das, a resident of Ashok Nagar under ward number 31 said: “Every year, we have to suffer owing to this problem. Administration only gives us assurance of solving the issue. But the situation remains the same.”

In this regard, Sarkar said: “An underground drainage system will be set up to solve the water-logging problem in ward number 31 and nearby places. The work is under process. After completion of the work, no water will accumulate in these areas.”