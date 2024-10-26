Rain brings hope for quality tea leaves in North Bengal

Alipurduar: The tea industry in North Bengal is optimistic about improved tea leaf quality in the final plucking month of the year, thanks to rains induced by Cyclone ‘Dana’. While the cyclone has raised concerns along Bengal’s coast, it’s been welcomed by Alipurduar’s tea community, where light rains since Thursday turned to steady, heavy rainfall across many areas on Friday, with most tea gardens receiving about half an inch.

“This rain in Alipurduar is a blessing for us,” said Chinmay Dhar, North Bengal Chairman of the Tea Association of India. “With this rainfall, tea gardens will not require irrigation for the next few weeks, reducing costs significantly and minimising pest concerns. Additionally, the rain will promote healthy leaf growth, crucial for achieving quality tea leaves.” He added that November rainfall is rare in Alipurduar and any continuation into the month would be advantageous for tea gardens across North Bengal.

However, while Alipurduar received sufficient rain, areas in Jalpaiguri district have seen much less rainfall. According to the Meteorological department, light to moderate rain is expected in these regions in the coming days, which could benefit the tea industry.

“There hasn’t been much rain in Jalpaiguri. A moderate rainfall would greatly help,” noted Rajkumar Mandal, Vice Chairman of the Dooars Branch Indian Tea

Association (DBITA).

This year has posed challenges for North Bengal’s tea industry, with extreme weather impacting production. Earlier, both insufficient and excessive rains damaged tea yields across several districts. As directed by the Tea Board, all gardens will pause plucking on November 30 for three months, marking the end of a difficult season. After a challenging year, even this late October rainfall brings some optimism to those

in the tea sector.