Rain alert: Dists tighten safety measures for idol immersion

Jalpaiguri: With heavy rainfall forecast across North Bengal, the Irrigation department and district administrations have issued heightened alerts at river ghats during Durga idol immersions. Strict surveillance, barricading, and police deployment are in place to prevent accidents, recalling the tragic Malbazar flash flood incident of 2022.

From Friday night through Saturday, engineers, police, and disaster management teams were stationed at immersion points across Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Siliguri. All ghats have been placed under CCTV surveillance, and bamboo barricades installed to restrict entry into rivers.

“We have carried out planned reconstruction at the Malbazar immersion ghat after the flash flood tragedy. Senior engineers have been instructed to monitor all rivers round the clock during Puja days. Until immersions are over, engineers coordinate closely with Sikkim and Bhutan to track water levels,” said Gorachand Dutta, chief engineer, North-Eastern Irrigation division, adding that all leave had been cancelled for officials. Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath said Saturday’s Puja Carnival in the district town will be held under strict vigilance. “All immersion ghats are under CCTV watch and direct police monitoring,” he stated.

District Magistrate Shama Parveen emphasised that “no one will be allowed to step into the rivers for immersions,” citing the risk of sudden flash floods. She added that barricading has been completed at all ghats and only trained Civil Defence and municipal personnel will handle immersions. In urban areas, cranes have been arranged for larger idols. In Alipurduar, where eight ghats, including the Kaljani River, have been flagged as sensitive, police and administration remain on high alert. “Most idols were immersed on Thursday and Friday in the rural areas. On Saturday, with the Carnival underway at Alipurduar district town and a red alert for heavy rain in place, ghats will remain under strict police watch. Clubs are advised not to enter the water,” said Superintendent of Police Y. Raghuvamshi.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in North Bengal and Sikkim from Thursday to Saturday, issuing an orange alert. Landslides are feared in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Sikkim, while sudden flash floods are possible in hill rivers. Tourists have also been cautioned.