Railways to run ‘Holi’ Special trains to curb festive rush

Kolkata: South Eastern Railway (SER) will run Holi Special trains on several long-distance routes to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the festival season.

According to SER, the specials will operate on routes including Santragachi–MGR Chennai–Santragachi, Santragachi–

Thiruvananthapuram– –Santragachi, Santragachi–Charlapalli–Santragachi, and Santragachi–Darbhanga–Santragachi. Additional services will run between Shalimar and Vadodara, Shalimar and Visakhapatnam, Tatanagar and Katihar, Tatanagar and Buxar, and on the Ranchi–Gorakhpur, Ranchi–Ajmer, and Ranchi–Jaynagar routes.

The move is part of Indian Railways’ plan to run 1,410 special train trips across the country for Holi 2026 to accommodate increased passenger demand.

The number of services may be increased depending on footfall during the peak

travel period.

Railway officials said the specials are intended to provide smoother journeys for passengers travelling to their hometowns or visiting friends and relatives during the festival.