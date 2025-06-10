Railways to evict unauthorised hawkers

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway has issued notices for the removal of unauthorised hawkers and illegal structures from the premises of Belur and Konnagar railway stations.

The eviction drives are scheduled for June 27 at Belur and June 30 at Konnagar, according to Railway sources.

The RPF along with officials from the engineering and commercial departments, has been instructed to be present during the upcoming operations to ensure smooth execution. Hawkers have been requested to vacate the premises voluntarily in order to prevent disruption and avoid forced removal. Local representatives have urged the Railways to consider rehabilitation measures for those affected, noting that many hawkers have operated in these areas for years.

Railway officials, however, maintain that the hawkers in question are unlicensed, and therefore, the Railways is not liable for them.

“For the convenience of commuters, it is essential to remove unauthorised occupation from station premises. Adequate notice is always given before such drives,” said Diptimoy Dutta, chief public relations officer (CPRO), Eastern Railway.

“Such unauthorised presence significantly narrows the available space and creates hurdles for passengers, which is not at all desirable,” Dutta.