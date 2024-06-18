‘Railways have become parentless, keen on increasing fares: Mamata

Darjeeling: Alleging that the Railways have become “parentless”, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that it was only keen on increasing fares and not improving passenger amenities and safety.



“Railways have become parentless. Due importance to Railways is not being given by the present government. Railways is just about inaugurations and flowery words nowadays. Neither do they take care of passenger amenities and safety nor of Railway officials and workers. This government is only concerned about election manipulation, hacking and rigging. It is sheer mockery. They should give more time to governance,” stated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing media persons at the North Bengal Medical College, in Siliguri, on Monday.

Banerjee visited the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri and met the victims of the train accident and directed the district administration to extend every possible assistance to them.

“Immediately after we got news of the Kanchanjungha Express accident at Rangapani at around 9 am, we started coordinating rescue operations from Kolkata with the help of the district administration, police and the Health department. The Chief Secretary, Home Secretary ADG, District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police along with doctors coordinated the rescue operations. I tried to rush to Siliguri but there were no flights available till 4:30 pm. I don’t understand why they are withdrawing flights to North Bengal,” stated Banerjee.

The Chief Minister pulled up the present government for the sorry plight of the Railways. “Why was the automated signalling system not working? Why was it being done manually? Manual systems don’t work these days. Everything is automated,” questioned Banerjee. Incidentally, there are media reports that the automated signaling system was non-functional between Rangapani and Aluabari from 5:30 am on Monday. A manual system using the “Paper Line Clear Ticket” (PLCT) under which manual clearance in the form of paper documents is given to trains to proceed to the next station, was in place on the fateful morning.

Clearance was given to the Kanchanjungha Express from Rangapani and the train proceeded at a very slow speed to the next station. At around 8:42 am, the goods train also proceeded from Rangapani Station following which it rammed into the Kanchanjungha Express from behind.

“When I was the Railway minister, I saw two or three such accidents. In Nitishji’s tenure, the Gaisal train accident had occurred very close to Rangapani. As the Railway minister, I had implemented the anti-collision device taking help from Konkan Railways. Under this system, trains would automatically stop if they came near another train on the same tracks. All trains were fitted with this device. What has happened to the anti-collision system? The present government might call it by some other name (‘Kavach’) but where is the system?” asked Banerjee.

The Chief Minister stated that the Railways are in a pathetic state. “There is no Budget. The bed rolls are dirty and so are the toilets. The food is not up to the mark. The glory of Indian Railways has come to an end. I know A-Z of Railways. Nothing new has been done under the present government. Whatever was done was done during my tenure under the 2020 vision,” stated Banerjee. She questioned where the Duronto expresses have gone. “Only publicity is being done regarding the Vande Bharat Express,” claimed Banerjee.

“We have made all necessary arrangements. Except for a few, the injured are stable. We have arranged for vehicles and ambulances to take them home also after they are discharged,” stated the Chief Minister.

She has ordered a help desk to be opened on behalf of the state government at Sealdah Station from Monday night. Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata, will be in-charge along with Transport minister Snehasish Chakroborty, state Transport department will provide buses to reach the passengers of the ill fated Kanchanjungha Express to their homes from Sealdah Station.

From Siliguri, the Chief Minister departed for Cooch Behar from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. “I have some work in Cooch Behar and will return to Kolkata on Tuesday,” stated Banerjee.