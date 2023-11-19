Railways fare hikes must be curbed: CM

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday lashed out at the Centre for a “steep increase” in fares of Suvidha trains and called for attention to safety and security issues for passengers.



Taking to her social media account on X, Banerjee wrote: “Sad to find that railway passenger fares are steeply increasing and even in Suvidha trains the fares are sometimes higher than airfares!! Where will common people go in case of emergencies?! Fare hikes must be curbed and reduced! And attention must be given to safety and security issues.”

Banerjee further questioned the non-use of anti-collision and other anti-accident measures that she had implemented during her tenure as Railway Minister. “During my tenure as Railways Minister, I had introduced anti-collision devices and other anti-accident measures! Why are they not being used to avert the increasing number of train accidents, while anti-people fare regime continues unchecked?!,” she questioned through her X handle.

On Saturday, TMC lambasted the Centre on the same issue. “In @BJP4India’s Amrit Kaal, train travel, lifeline for In-dia’s poor, turning into an ordeal! Train fares soaring like flight charges; up to Rs. 9,395 for a second AC ticket. Affordable sleeper-class coaches slashed from 73% pre-2014 to 54% in 2023. Over 1.4 crore passengers denied confirmed seats, still slapped with cancellation fees. PM @narendramodi, how does this align with the supposed ‘Sabka Sath’ concept?” TMC had posted in its X handle.

Amidst the heavy rush of passengers during the festive season from Deepavali till Chhath Puja, the surge pricing of Suvidha tickets came into focus. Many took to their X accounts to vent their anger at the exorbitant ticket prices. “Rs 9300 for 2AC travel from CST Mumbai to Patna Junction. The Rs 5900 dynamic charges are so candid. Cost of SL Class Rs 2625…. Is this like, really a pro-people government?” a post on X said.

The base fare for the Mumbai-Patna Suvidha 2AC ticket is Rs 2,950 and the dynamic charges are Rs 5,900. With taxes and other charges, the total price comes to Rs 9,395 for a ride on November 24. The Railways plan to soon discontinue the current dynamic fare structure for the premium Suvidha trains.