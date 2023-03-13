Railways dismantles dilapidated structures at Rampurhat, Bolpur stns

KOLKATA: The Eastern Railway's Howrah division in its endeavour to provide "better ambience" at railway premises is conducting a dismantling programme of old and dilapidated structures at Rampurhat and Bolpur area.



A total of 248 old structures were approved for abandonment in the Rampurhat section, out of which

102 structures have already been dismantled, 5360 square metres of land have been freed, and the rest are undergoing demolition.

Similarly, 154 old quarters were approved for abandonment in the Bolpur section, out of which 129 quarters have already been dismantled, 4248 square metres of land have been freed, and the rest are undergoing demolition.

According to Eastern Railway, these structures were considered unsafe and were in a worn-out condition due to ageing and weathering effects.