Railways acknowledge ‘faulty automatic signalling system’

Siliguri: The inquiry into the collision between the Kanchanjungha and freight trains in Rangapani, Nirmaljyot area began on Monday morning by the Railway Safety Commission. It was acknowledged that there had been a malfunction in the automatic signalling system.



Janak Kumar Garg, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) visited the accident spot and held an inquiry meeting with the Railway staff, workers and senior Railway officials on Tuesday. He accepted that there was a failure in the automatic signalling system. “There was an issue in the automatic signalling system.

Therefore, the manual signalling system was in place. Clearance documents under the manual system were given to the pilots of both trains.

Guidelines of the manual system have to be strictly adhered to. Why the loco pilot of the goods train did not follow the guidelines, will be investigated. We are taking statements from workers, staff members and local people. Data is being checked,” said the CRS.

Incidentally, there are reports that the automated signalling system was non-functional between Rangapani and Aluabari from 5:30 am on Monday. The manual system using the “Paper Line Clear Ticket” (PLCT) under which manual clearance in the form of paper documents is given to trains to proceed to the next station, was in place on Monday morning. Clearance was given to the Kanchanjungha Express from Rangapani and the train had proceeded at a very slow speed to the next station. At 8:42 am, the goods train also proceeded from Rangapani Station following which it rammed into the Kanchanjungha Express from behind.

On Tuesday, CRS held a meeting at the office of the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) at the New Jalpaiguri area.

According to sources, Railway workers and staff who were on duty for the two trains gave the details about their work in writing to the CRS. The freight train was instructed to proceed at a slow speed, but it was travelling at 78 km/h.

Therefore, when the train came closer to Kanchanjungha Express, the pilot pushed the emergency brake, but it did not work. It took at least 17 seconds to stop the train after pushing the emergency brake. It is still not clear why the Vigilance Control Device fitted to the freight loco did not stop the train automatically or raise

the alarm.

Meanwhile, Chaitali Majumder, a passenger who was in the Kanchanjungha Express train lodged a written complaint at the NJP GRP against the loco pilot and co-loco pilot of the goods train. However, later in the day, she said that her “complaint was fabricated”.

Chaitali is a resident of Laketown Siliguri. In her complaint, she said: “The accident has happened due to rash and negligent conduct from the end of the loco pilot and co-loco pilot of the goods train.”

Accordingly, NJP GRPS started a case with Case no. 48/24 Dated. 17.06.2024 U/S. 279/337/338/427/304 (Part 11) 1PC, and 3 PDPP Act r/w 153/154 Indian Railway Act.

Meanwhile, the Railways started repairs and restoration of the tracks to normalise the running of trains on this route. The Down line between Rangapani and Chatterhat stations resumed on Tuesday from 7:30 am with the Avadh-Assam Express passing on the Down Line at around 10:42 am. The Up line was restored for train operation on Monday at around 5:40 pm. However, only diesel train locos are passing through the up lines with the overhead electric lines damaged. Repair works are on.